Nigerians Express Views As Hilda Baci Shows Off Her Fully Automated House

Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci who recently surpassed the record for the longest cooking time by an individual, with a 100-hour record time has set tongues wagging with the interior of her home.

In a new video sighted on her official TikTok page, Baci gave her fans a tour of her fully automated crib.

She disclosed that she could open the door to her home for anyone even if she is not within its vicinity.

The content creator went on to show her luxurious kitchen which she described as her most favourite spot and the place she creates her contents.

Baci also revealed she is a big reader as she shared a small area where she sits to read.

The Guinness record breaker also opened up about her love for music while revealing that there are speakers everywhere in her house.

Watch the video below,

Reacting, Nigerians expressed surprise over Baci beautiful home.

Prosper Osuji, “Some people actually thought she was poor. Someone that almost all the celebrities know.”

Fizzle pop, “Normally nabeich babe she be.”

Chimenem, “She is made. God is good.”

Umar, “Work harder”

Johnny, “Small girl big God.”

Honey, “She deserve it.”

David, “The babe does more than just cooking.”

Matthew, “I need her contact please.”