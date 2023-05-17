FG Reacts To Matawalle’s Call For EFCC To Investigate Buhari’s Cabinet

The Federal Government has acknowledged that the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle is exercising his freedom of expression by suggesting that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) extend its investigation to the presidency and outgoing ministers.

Naija News had earlier reported that Governor Matawalle challenged the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to focus on President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet members instead of criticizing governors, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation that is not selective.

In his statement, Governor Matawalle stated, “The investigation must be wholistic and not selective. It is in this respect that the recent invitations and pronouncement by the EFCC Chair is imbalance, incomplete, hypocritical, and unnecessarily skewed.

“I demand that the EFCC chair extend similar invitations to officers of the Presidency and members of the Federal Executive Council, which is the highest tier of government in the country.”

However, the Federal Government, represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, responded by affirming that the governor’s remarks reflect his personal opinion and right to make suggestions.

When asked about Governor Matawalle’s comments, Minister Mohammed stated, “The governor has the right to make suggestions; that is his own opinion.”

The government’s position indicates that Governor Matawalle’s statements are viewed as his individual viewpoint rather than an official government stance.

It recognizes his freedom of expression and acknowledges his right to express personal opinions on matters of public concern.