Nigeria Air Will Fly Before Buhari leaves Office - FG

The Federal Government has reiterated that the national carrier, Nigeria Air, will begin operations before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said this while briefing State House correspondents after the Extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “Regarding Nigeria Air, yes, we are on course; and by the Grace of God before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office, it will fly.

“We are on course; before May 29, Nigeria Air will fly.”

The minister further stated that the FEC’s approval of the Aviation Leasing Company is a significant landmark that has happened in the civil aviation sector in the country.

Sirika noted that the council also approved the sum of ₦3.5 billion for a contract for photometric and taxiway lights for Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt airports.

He said: “Something very significant has happened in the world of civil aviation; part of our road map, the Aviation Leasing Company has been established and approved by the council.

“Therefore, operators in civil aviation will have access to this equipment at an affordable rate and within our country, Nigeria; this is part of the roadmap. So, the roadmap is gradually coming to 100% completion.

“Second memo was an award of contract for the procurement and installation of taxiway lights and photometric patterns for Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, and some other equipment all over the country.

“The total sum of the contract for photometric and taxiway lights is ₦3.5 billion with 7.5% VAT and 12 months completion period.”