Enraged Nigerians Storm Judy Austin’s Page Over Message To Hilda Baci

Embattled Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has come under heavy backlash over her congratulatory message to Guinness World record holder for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual,” Hilda Baci.

The chef, on Monday morning, smashed the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by the previous Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tandon.

Hilda launched into the competition on Thursday at exactly 4 pm when she put on her cooker and set a new record at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 when she put it off.

She cooked for 100 hours to set the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours by an individual.

Reacting to Baci latest feat, Austin took to her Instagram account to congratulate the chef.

She wrote, “A big congratulations darling @hildabaci. This is just the beginning of all the beautiful things coming to you.”

However, netizens berated Austin for congratulating Baci.

Below are reactions from Austin’s comment section.

Maureen, “The difference is you broke somebody home while she broke the world record.”

Lady concord, “Hilda is breaking world record. Someone is breaking someone home.”

Perfection, “Hilda broke a world record of longest cooking time and Judy broke a home of 18 years with kids.”

Tttbaby, “Honestly Judy retrace your steps the hate and curse you receive in.a daily is bad.”

Chup, “Hilda is breaking record of cooking and Judy is breaking home, what a world.”

Lizzy, ”If you like go snatch her record.”

Lorein, “She broke world record but you broke someone home.”

Cynthia, “Home breaker, you dey call God when you done break a peaceful home.”

Rikky, “This one no be most deadly husband snatcher award o.”

Zara, “Am sure this girl won’t even like the favr that you posted her.”