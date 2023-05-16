Calling For The Halt Of Tinubu’s Inauguration Unconsitititional – Agbakoba

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, has said there is no provision in the Consitution that can stop the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as President on May 29.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

However, the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, respectively challenged the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect.

But some Nigerians such as the Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, have kicked against the May 29 inauguration until presidential election petitions are determined.

In a statement on Monday, Agbakoba stated that the swearing-in of Bola Tinubu as president is bound to happen on May 29, and urged Nigerians to obey the rule of law.

The former NBA president said there is no constitutional process to delay the inauguration on 29 May as the election tribunal deals with the petitions.

Agbakoba said: “It is important to state that the inauguration of Mr Bola Tinubu on 29 May 2023 is bound to happen under our constitutional process.

“While the election tribunal deals with the petitions there is no constitutional process to delay the inauguration on 29 May. We need to obey the rule of constitutionalism.”