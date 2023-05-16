Buhari Doesn’t Have Any Bank Account With Stashed Money – Garba Shehu

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has asserted that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t have any bank account stashed with corrupt money.

According to him, the president is above any scandal of any sort because he doesn’t have any corrupt stashed money hidden anywhere.

Naija News learnt that Shehu while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, said that Buhari’s performance in fighting corruption is exceptional.

It was however gathered that Shehu’s position is different from the Corruption Perceptions Index report by Transparency International in January 2023.

According to the report, Nigeria fell four from 154 out of 180 countries and territories in the latest ranking.

Shehu however noted that Buhari does not operate any account with funds looted from the government nor fear scandal or prosecution after leaving office for such.

He said as an aide of the president, he is confident that no one would call him to question him on any account outside Nigeria.

He said, “The President is still what he is; he is still above board.

“As his spokesperson, I go to bed, I sleep soundly convinced that nobody, whether from Nigeria or outside the country, can call me to say we have discovered this bank account and your boss has these huge millions. That’s not Buhari; he is well above scandal and that is how it will end.”