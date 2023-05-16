Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 16th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 15th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N743 on Monday 15th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N740 Selling Rate N743

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the country’s inflation rate has increased for the fourth consecutive month to 22.22 percent in April exceeding March’s record of 22.04 percent.

Naija News reports that the latest data is according to the Commodity Price Index report published on Monday, May 15, 2023, by NBS.

According to the publication, the April 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.18 percentage points when compared to March 2023 headline inflation rate.

Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.40 percentage points higher compared to the rate recorded in April 2022, which was 16.82 percent.