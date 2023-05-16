2023 Presidential Election Should Be Cancelled – Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) has called for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election based on the controversy regarding the 25% of votes in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News reports that the Chief Spokesman for Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, stated this while reacting to the suit seeking to stop the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

Tanko stated that the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are looking forward to a situation where the court allows the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to be sworn in until a substantive president is elected.

He said, “What I know in order not to sound presumptuous is that there will be a swearing-in on May 29 and if we get to win our case at the election petition tribunal, the swearing-in will only involve the president of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is by the premises of section 146 (2).

“Our prayer is that the election should be cancelled and declared null and void. This should be the position since the APC candidate did not get 25 percent in Abuja. If defined deeply, it gives the power to section 146 of the Constitutional provision which states that “In the event that there is no president, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan will take over”. If the present case goes the way we are praying, what it means is that Lawan will take over as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And if Lawan is not returned in the 10th Assembly, he must hand over to the newly elected president of the Senate on June 10. He will then ask for nine months to conduct a fresh election for the president of the country to emerge. That is how it should be to avoid lacuna anywhere.”