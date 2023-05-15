I Live For Goals – Gift Orban Boast After Scoring His Third Hat Trick

After scoring his third hat trick of the 2022-2023 season for Gent, Nigerian fast-rising forward, Gift Orban boasted that he lives to score goals and he is hungry for more.

Gift Orban got his third hat trick of the season in Gent’s 4-0 victory over Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has been nothing short of amazing since transferring from Norwegian club Stabaek to Gent for €3.5 million in January this year.

Since he arrived at the club, Orban has scored 19 goals and provided 2 assists in 19 games. Through his help, Gent advanced in the league playoffs with five goals in three games.

Orban holds the record for the quickest hat trick in a UEFA club competition after scoring three goals in 205 seconds against Istanbul Basaksehir in March.

At the Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday, the attacker, who had scored twice in each of Gent’s previous two games, showed that he was unstoppable by scoring three goals to lead Gent to a convincing victory over Cercle Brugge.

The Buffaloes had won all three of their Jupiler League playoff games thanks to their outstanding Nigerian forward.

After his outstanding performance, Orban told the club’s media team that he was not satisfied with just a hat trick.

“Every match is important to me. Three goals are not enough for me, I want more. But every striker just wants to score. I live for goals,” he said.