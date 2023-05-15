Hilda Baci: Peter Obi Sends Message To Nigerian Chef

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has sent a message of support to a Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Baci, who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for cooking.

Naija News reports Chef Baci is undertaking a cook-a-thon in an attempt to break the world record as the human on earth with the longest time spent cooking.

It is understood that the current holder of the title Hilda seeks to break is an Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019.

Chef Hilda on her part is attempting to cook for 96 hours and break the current record of the human to spend the longest time cooking at a stretch by nine hours.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Obi commended the effort of the Akwa-Ibom-born lady and wished her success in her attempt to break the world record.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated that Effiong’s effort to beat the current world record shows the true Nigerian spirit of hardwork and resilience.

Obi, therefore, wished her well on the journey to pen her name in the golden book of history, which will inspire many Nigerian youths to live their dreams.

He wrote: “The efforts being made by Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci) to beat the current Guinness World Record for cooking for 4 days nonstop shows the true Nigerian spirit of hardwork and resilience.

“I applaud her determination and focus on the goal, which is inspiring many Nigerian youths to live their dreams through hardwork and dedication.

“I wish her well on this noble journey to pen her name in the golden book of history.”