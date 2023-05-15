Hilda Baci: Ghanaians Are Now Claiming Nigeria’s Best Achievers – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has accused Ghanaians of always trying to claim Nigeria’s best talent.

Speaking via a tweet on Monday, Ezekwesili stated that she had noticed the trend with Tiwa Savage and recently with Hilda Bassey.

Naija News recalls that Savage had performed at the historical coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

She was the first Nigerian artiste to receive an invitation to perform at a foreign royal coronation ceremony.

Bassey, on the other hand recently broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time on Monday.

The 27-year-old from Akwa Ibom exceeded the record of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, in 2019.

The event, which took place at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos had many Nigerians defying the rain to cheer up the chef.

However, some Ghanaians on the internet claimed that Baci is from Ghana.

Reacting, Ezekwesili said it was quite hilarious that some Ghanaians are now in the habit of pitching their tent with Nigerian achievers.

She wrote, “It was not enough that Ghanaians dared to contest the Best in Jollof Rice trophy with us. I see they have formed the habit of claiming our Bests in other exploits. I saw it with Tiwa Savage and now with Hilda Bassey.

It’s so hilarious. How did this start though? It’s amusing!”