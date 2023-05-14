APC Leaders Meet Bode George Over Tinubu

Some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday night, met with former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George.

Naija News gathered the leaders of the ruling party met with George at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos State to seek his support for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he assumes power on May 29.

According to Vanguard, the APC leaders met with the PDP chieftain to persuade him to cease further media attacks on Tinubu ahead of the inauguration.

It was learned that the APC leaders who met with George, are leaders of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership of the party in Lagos State.

The APC leaders include elder statesman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, among others.