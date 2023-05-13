Yari Urges 10th National Assembly To Unify And Rebuild Nigeria

Former Zamfara State Governor and Senator-elect for Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari, has expressed his confidence that the incoming 10th National Assembly, set to be inaugurated in June, will work diligently towards unifying and rebuilding Nigeria.

In a letter sent to the Senators-elect, Yari emphasized that the country must overcome divisions caused by religious, tribal, and ethnic sentiments to progress.

Yari urged the 10th Senate to collaborate with the incoming government, led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to implement the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda. This plan aims to stimulate economic growth and drive transformation across all sectors.

As a Senate President aspirant for the 10th Assembly, Yari said, “You must all think up ways to work towards building a better and united country to make it safe for all. This is an opportunity to rebuild this country in the interest of all.”

The former governor stressed the importance of maintaining a harmonious relationship between the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary.

He said, “Together in unity of purpose, we can make the country a better place for all and make it march the achievements of advanced nations.”

Yari reminded the Senators-elect of their obligations to their constituencies, stating, “While in the Senate, you should always be reminded that you are indebted to your constituencies and should work towards attracting development projects to your people.”

He called for a compassionate, honest, fair-minded, and result-driven Senate President, urging the Senators-elect to abandon religious, tribal, and ethnic sentiments when choosing the Senate President. As he continued his consultations on his aspiration to serve as Senate President, he concluded the letter by expressing his highest esteem.