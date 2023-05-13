Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Loses Father

Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has lost his father, James Akin Omiyinka at age 95.

Naija News reports that his friend and colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, made this known via an Instagram post on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The thespian prayed that the spirit of the deceased will not leave her son stressing that he lived a good life.

Yomi also prayed for those who had caused the misfortune of Baba Ijesha.

Recall that the court in July 2022 sentenced the actor to jail over the sexual assault of a minor.

Yomi wrote: “Accept my condolences BABA IJESHA on the death of your father. May the spirit of your father never depart you, he will fight for you someday. Baba lived a good life.

“I pray for the souls of all those who “AMBUSHED YOU INTO THIS MISFORTUNE”, used your profession to lure you into acting with an opposite sex they invariably gave “football age” so you can be sent to prison.

“The 14years they never prove by means of a Birth certificate, mother’s testimony or medical test.

“They engaged so many lies, harbored and set loose the real peadophiles who sexed the victim for long(Damola Adekola and security with alias Okele) for reasons best known to them and the authorities, they denied the court the original file of the cctv to ascertain the full truth etc.

“We will continue to pray with you and hope someday the integrity of the judiciary will be restored in this matter. Take heart senior man”