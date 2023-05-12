Prominent Oro Priest Dies At 77

Oyo traditional priest, Ashiru Oroleye has reportedly died after a brief illness, Naija News understand

The Aaba Odofin of Iseyin died on Thursday at an undisclosed hospital in Iseyin at aged 77.

His death has now stalled the process of selecting a new Aseyin of Iseyin in Oyo State.

Following his death, the priest, who was installed as the Aaba Odofin Aseyin about seven years ago, according to the tradition of the town, must partake in the installation rites of the Aseyin.

“The tradition has it that the installation of any Aseyin must be done by the Aaba Odofin alongside other major priests like the Oluwo Aseyin of Iseyin,” a palace source, who pleaded anonymity, told PUNCH.

“All possible efforts would be put in place to have another Aaba Odofin in place soonest, so as not to hamper the ongoing selection process.’”

The late Aseyin, Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Salawudeen, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the age of 62 after a protracted illness and the process for the selection of a new monarch has been on since then.