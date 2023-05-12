APC Using Expelled Members To Cause Chaos – LP

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh on Thursday claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is using expelled and suspended Labour Party members to create chaos within the party.

Ifoh specifically accused Lamidi Apapa, the suspended Deputy National Chairman (South), and Abayomi Arabambi, the former acting National Publicity Secretary, of leading the destabilization efforts.

In a statement, Ifoh expressed concerns about the “huge financial war chest” being used to disrupt the party and hinder the aspirations of Nigerians for a new and prosperous nation.

He emphasized that Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, has faith in the judiciary and has resorted to the courts for justice.

Ifoh also warned that the APC might be planning to halt the peaceful judicial process by instigating turmoil, using Apapa and Arabambi to achieve their goals.

He said, “I had refused to join issues with the expelled former acting National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi and the suspended Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa on their mischievous narratives of the ‘May 29 handover’ to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s declared winner of the presidential election.

“The huge financial war chest being deployed to achieve this inglorious plot to halt a popular aspiration of millions of Nigerians for a new and prosperous nation leaves a huge gap in the dexterity and desperation of these evil plotters.

“In all Peter Obi’s public and private statements, he has never said or by implication, insinuate that May 29 should be shifted. He is a Democrat and he is one person that believes so much in the judiciary as the last arbiter, and that is why he has resorted to the court to seek justice.

“Having said that, we are perturbed by the mouthpiece with which the APC chose to express their fears. The possibility of not making it to Eagles Square on May 29, has continued to give them sleepless nights and migraine and has pushed them into deploying already compromised and fallen members of the Labour Party, led by Apapa and Arabambi as their compere to sing a song danced only by themselves. What we are seeing today is simply ‘the Hand of Esau, Voice of Jacob’.

“Nigerians already know that you are sponsored to work against the presidential ambition of Peter Obi. No one is in doubt of Apapa camp’s altruistic ambition to remain a destructive agent in the Labour Party.

“A few weeks ago, you will recall how we alerted Nigerians of plots by this faction to withdraw the cases filled by some of our candidates at the tribunals, allegations they are yet to exonerate themselves. We have also alerted Nigerians how these men, who have no known source of income are now flying private jets and living in 5-star hotels.

“This will be the height of the APC’s evil plot and executed by Apapa and his gang to frustrate the peaceful judicial process being witnessed by Nigerians. They are hoping to inject tumultuous scene and probably force the process to a halt.”

In response, Arabambi accused Julius Abure and his associates of being sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate to destabilize the polity.

Arabambi affirmed that the Labour Party, under Lamidi Apapa’s leadership, would not be distracted by such mischief-makers.