10th NASS: Abbas, Kalu, Others Meet Shettima Days After Meeting Tinubu, Obasanjo

The consensus candidate for the House of Representatives Speakership position, Tajudeen Abbas, has met with the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Naija News gathered that the meeting is taking place at the private office of the former Governor of Borno State in the Asokoro Area of Abuja.

Also, the consensus candidate for the House of Representatives Deputy Speakership position, Benjamin Kalu, was at the meeting ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were part of the closed-door meeting.

Co-Chairman of the Joint Task for the 10th Assembly, Usman Bello Kumo led the members to the meeting.

This meeting is coming days after Abbas, Kalu and some members-elect met with the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

It was learned that before proceeding to the private residence of the Vice President-elect, all the members-elect of the Joint Task Group converged at Stratton Hotel beside the Nigerian Police headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.