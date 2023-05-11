Madrid Open Apologises For Not Allowing Women’s Finalists To Speak

The Madrid Open has been accused of sexism for not allowing Women’s Double Finalists to speak after their match at the tournament on Sunday.

In reaction to the allegation, the organizers of the Madrid Open had to tender a public apology on Thursday, May 11.

Naija News recalls that the men’s doubles champions were allowed to address the fans at the match venue after their game but their female counterparts were not given the same opportunity.

After Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in the women’s final on Sunday, the spectators expected the finalists to address them but that didn’t happen.

That sparks different conspiracy theories, the prominent of which was that the organizers of the 2023 Madrid Open were sexists (discrimination, typically against women, based on sex).

American player Pegula who was one of the women’s finalists criticized the competition during a press conference in Rome on Tuesday.

She said, “Did I think we were not going to be able to speak? No. I’ve never heard of that, like, in my life.

“I don’t know what century everyone was living in when they made that decision.”

In reaction to the incident, Madrid Open CEO Gerard Tsobanian said in a statement on Thursday, “We sincerely apologize to all the players and fans who expect more of the Mutua Madrid Open tournament.

“Not giving our women’s doubles finalists the chance to address their fans at the end of the match was unacceptable and we have apologized directly to Victoria, Beatriz, Coco, and Jessica.”

He concluded, “We made a mistake and this will not ever happen again.”