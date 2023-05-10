Psquare Sparks Controversy With Stripping Video

Nigerian music duo, Paul and Peter Okoye, better known by their stage name, Psquare, have stirred controversy on social media following a video of the duo stripping during a recent show.

The singers, who have dominated the Nigerian and African music scene for nearly 14 years until their separation in 2016, have returned to the music scene with some ‘sauce’ in which they intended to fill the eyes of their fans with.

In the video that has rattled fans, the sensational afrobeats stars were captured stripping and doing all kinds of erotic act to keep their fans entertained during their shows.

However, unimpressed by the show of erotic stunts, fans via social media called the twins out for doing too much whilst performing their hit songs on stage.

chefnshopper wrote: “All I can say is that: We wanted them back together so much, so we shall deal with this.”

ebuzztv wrote: “Trying so hard to remain relevant is all I see. You see ehn, in Nigerian music industry, you snooze like this, you lose. When they were busy fighting each other, more talents sprang up and took their place.’

julie_shuga wrote: “Nonsense and ingredients”

sandy_nene wrote: “Doing anything to entice their fans.. it’s like ashawo work na”

teeto__olayeni wrote: “Boundaries is very important. Oga you are married,there should be a limit to this madness abeg”

bestdoggies9 wrote; “Anybody complaining got problems… make I go face my own! It’s called Entertainment for a reason!”

funmionabam wrote: “Somethn is ‘OFF – ish ‘ about one-HALF of this DUO… from kissing a spectator to stripping to his Boxers …😮I hope he gets the necessary ‘INTERVENTION’ b4 it’s too late”

beygood1992 wrote: “Midlife Crisis or what is dis”

ucjulz wrote: “Desperation! We must trend by fire by force”

adult.room_products.abuja wrote: “Trying to restore lost glory you will need to put in more work than you did the first time … when fame and riches come try not to mess with it once it leaves bayii u go see shege to bring it back.”

omaa_official_wrote: “If you talk they’ll say u don’t have money. And true true I don’t have money so let me pass.”