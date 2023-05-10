Why We Abandoned Football For Music – Psquare

Award-winning Nigerian singers Paul and Peter Okoye of the P-Square group have disclosed that they wanted to become footballers.

The singers explained that while growing up in Jos, they were interested in football because of how well the sportsmen were treated.

Psquare revealed this during a recent interview with CNN.

Paul stated that Peter played with Mikel Obi in Pepsi Academy while he was a goal keeper but he gave up on it because he wasn’t getting any younger.

Peter, on the other hand said he chose music over the sport because he knew the former would take him international.

Paul said, “We played football. Peter played with Mikel [Obi] in Pepsi Academy. I was a keeper, but I gave up because I could tell age was coming. But then Nigeria won this football, Atlanta Olympic 96′ I think. And when they won the competition, we saw what the then-president gave the footballers; we dropped our mics and went back to soccer.”

Peter added, “But remember, at the same time we were having this situation whereby I was playing for Pepsi Academy. So, if we were trying to wear boots, and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna remain local. Entertainment is about to take me international.

“God has a reason like, if I was playing football today, five years ago, I would have retired. But today, we are still doing music.”