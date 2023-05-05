Peter And Paul Okoye Speaks On Reason They Broke Up in 2017 (Video)

Veteran Nigerian singers, Paul and Peter Okoye of the P-Square group have shared the reason for the disbandment of their music group.

Naija News recalls that in 2017 the legendary group disbanded. Both brothers went their separate ways and began to do music solo.

There was different speculations on the reason for the rift between the singers. However the duo never addressed the issue or gave a reason for the break up.

In November 2021, the brothers reconciled and announced that they were resurrecting their group.

In a recent interview with media personality, Larry Madowo, on CNN’s program ‘African Voices’, the Afrobeats stars were asked why they separated and reconciled.

In response, Peter Okoye said their human nature got the better of them despite their strong bond, while Paul noted that their breakup saga is not different from the usual seperation that occurs in music groups.

Speaking on why they reconciled, the duo said it was God that made it happen.

They said it happened naturally, implying that none of them forced the reunion.