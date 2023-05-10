It Is A Matter Of Time – Rita Edochie Sends Message To May, Hours After Judy Austin Shares Thanksgiving Video

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has sent a word of advice to her in-law, May Edochie hours after her co-wife, Judy Austin shared her Thanksgiving video on social media.

The now viral video which was initially shared by Austin’s husband, Yul Edochie on Facebook showed his second wife thanking God for always delivering her from different travails since she was a child.

She disclosed that God has been merciful to her while giving birth to her baby.

Despite heavy backlash from Nigerians, Austin had taken to her Instagram account to share the video.

The actress bragged that she would not stop praising God irrespective of what happens, maintaining that one with God is equivalent to a majority.

Hours after Austin shared the Video, Rita Edochie, who has always openly supported May, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to assure her that she has no competition.

Rita adviced her in-law to remain calm, insisting that it is only a matter of time she regains her home.

Sharing a video post of May and her kids, The Thespian captioned;

“No competition Nwam (My child)

It’s a question of time”