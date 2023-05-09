Man Who Trekked From Gombe To Abuja To Celebrate Buhari’s Victory In 2015 Says He Doesn’t Mind Doing It Again

Fifty-three year-old man, Dahiru Buba, who trekked from Gombe to Abuja for 15 days to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the 2015 poll has asked Nigerians displeased with the administration to forgive the president.

Buba stated this while speaking with newsmen in Gombe on Tuesday.

He insisted that Buhari is a sincere leader and has done well in addressing the Boko Haram insurgency in his community.

Buba stated that the nation’s leader truly loves the country and worked toward giving his best for Nigeria.

Speaking further, he noted that he does not regret his decision to trek for Buhari and would do it all over again if given a second chance.

He said, ‘’Buhari’s administration has done well in addressing the Boko Haram insurgency that almost sacked my community in Dukku Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State.

“We can only thank Buhari for that and many more dividends of democracy.

“Looking back to 2015 when I trekked from Gombe to Abuja for 15 days, I will say I thank God I didn’t trek in vain.

“If I have my way, I will repeat what I did, I will trek again for him (Mr President),” he said.

“Whoever feels offended by Buhari should please forgive him; he is human.”