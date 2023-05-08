Oba Elegushi Speaks On Wife’s Health Amidst Report Of Undergoing Butt Enlargement

The Oba of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, has reacted to reports of his first wife, Olori Sekinat, undergoing a butt enlargement and having health complications.

Naija News reports that a few days ago, an Instagram blog alleged that Sekinat is battling for her life after undergoing BBL surgery.

The post read, “One of our very famous Kabiyesi’s Olori is battling her dear life in one of Hausa people’s Obodoyinbo.

“Them say as Kabiyesi likes big Yansh so our beautiful Olori decided to go add a little more. Sources inside the palace revealed at this point, the palace needs everybody’s prayers more than anything else”

In a statement on Monday, May 8, 2023, Oba Elegushi debunked the reports describing it as wicked imagination from the author.

According to the monarch, his wife, Sekinat is currently hale and hearty stressing she is at the palace carrying out her royal duties.

Oba Elegushi also expressed appreciation to everyone who has reached out to them to confirm the well-being of his wife.

There Is No Man Who Doesn’t Cheat

Meanwhile, Olori Sekinat, the first wife of Elegushi of Ikate, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, has said she is unbothered over her husband’s promiscuous lifestyle.

Naija News reports that the queen made the assertion during an interview with BBC Yoruba, stating that all men cheat and is not peculiar to her husband.

Sekinat, who married the monarch in 2003, said she knew at the beginning of their relationship that the monarch loves women and decided to continue with the relationship because of her love for him.

According to her, for someone like Oba Elegushi that loves women, she ought to have turned him down but they continued till he proposed to her.

Reflecting on how she copes with the monarch’s love for women, Sekinat said she is not scared about anyone taking her place because the monarch always puts her in a reverend position.