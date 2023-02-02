‘My Husband Loves Women And There Is No Man Who Doesn’t Cheat’ – Oba Elegushi’s Wife, Sekinat

Olori Sekinat, the first wife of Elegushi of Ikate, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, has said she is unbothered over her husband’s promiscuous lifestyle.

Naija News reports that the queen made the assertion during an interview with BBC Yoruba, stating that all men cheat and is not peculiar to her husband.

Sekinat, who married the monarch in 2003, said she knew at the beginning of their relationship that the monarch loves women and decided to continue with the relationship because of her love for him.

According to her, for someone like Oba Elegushi that loves women, she ought to have turned him down but they continued till he proposed to her.

Reflecting on how she copes with the monarch’s love for women, Sekinat said she is not scared about anyone taking her place because the monarch always puts her in a reverend position.

She added that God has also given her patience and enduring spirit, the reason she does not disturb her husband over the infidelity lifestyle.

She said: “My mum had a shop at Lagos Island. That’s where the king saw me and picked interest in me… I gave him a chance and we became friends.

“However, I told him that I had a boyfriend at the time but he said there’s no problem with that since we were only going to be friends.

“Whenever I tell him that I’m going to see my boyfriend, he usually insists on accompanying me there. In fact, he knew my boyfriend then.

“In 2003, he proposed to me. I love him and he also loves me… despite the fact that he had other women in his life.

“For someone like him, who loves women, I ought to have turned him down that I cannot cope but we got along till he proposed and we got married.

“God has given me a patient and enduring spirit since childhood, my husband knows that I don’t disturb him on issues that have to do with women.

“That is because I know he truly loves me, and he always puts me first. So, I’m not scared because I know no one can take my place.

“It’s basically all men, it does not have to do with my husband alone. It is now left for the wife at home to handle the situation well. There is no man that is not promiscuous, it’s not possible except those that are yet to be born.”