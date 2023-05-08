[BREAKING] 10th NASS: Crisis Rocks APC As Wase, Doguwa Reject Tinubu’s Consensus Candidates

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has plunged into fresh crisis after some aspirants for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly rejected the party’s consensus candidates for positions of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker.

Naija News reported earlier that APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, had announced that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) endorsed Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna) for Speaker and Ben Kalu (Abia) for Deputy Speaker (South East) positions.

The APC also zoned the Senate President position to South-South (Senator Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom) and the Deputy Senate President position to the North West (Senator Barau Jubrin – Kano).

It was gathered that President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also endorsed the above candidates before the ruling party made the announcements.

But speaking at a press conference on Monday night, the incumbent Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, and current Majority Leader, Alhasan Ado Doguwa, rejected the consensus arrangement announced by the party.

Wase and Doguwa said they would not allow the 10th National Assembly to be “hijacked”.

The lawmakers vowed to proceed with their separate bids for speakership position.

More to come…