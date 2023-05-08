10th National Assembly: APC NWC To Ratify Zoning Plan Today

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet today (Monday) to ratify the zones that the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly will come from.

It is expected that the ruling party will produce the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, House of Representatives Speaker, and Deputy Speaker as a result of its majority in both Chambers of the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the crucial meeting is expected to ratify the zoning arrangement and the plan to have a consensus around the choice of candidates.

In an interview with The Nation on Sunday night, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, confirmed that the meeting will take place at the party’s headquarters.

Morka, who refused to make available the agenda, said the meeting will take “critical decisions” regarding some issues facing the party

He said: “Yes, an NWC meeting holds on Monday (today) at about noon.”

When asked if the zoning of the National Assembly leadership is slated for deliberations, he simply said: “The issue may be discussed, but no further information on that for now.

“You can be assured that we shall brief the press after tomorrow’s meeting.”

Also speaking, an APC chieftain said the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, is expected to brief the NWC on the outcome of the meeting held with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Friday on the zoning of the national assembly leadership position.

He said: “This is a one-point agenda meeting. The Chairman is expected to brief the committee on the outcome of the meeting held with the President-elect on Friday on the zoning of the NASS leadership position and get the buying-in of NWC members to the arrangement.

“The NWC will also consider a date for a meeting with all the major aspirants jostling for one position or the other in the two chambers of the National Assembly to ensure a rancor-free electioneering process in filling the leadership positions of the National Assembly.”

Recall that the leadership of the NWC met with Tinubu on Friday where understanding and agreement were reached on the sharing of the six offices in each of the two chambers.

It was also gathered that the Friday meeting directed the party’s leadership to ensure compliance with the arrangement by all the aspirants in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Those who attended the meeting are Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Deputy National Chairmen, Senator Abubakar Kyari (North), and Chief Emma Enuokwu (South) as well as the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Others are Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo- Agege.