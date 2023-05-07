37 Lawmaker-Elects Work Against Tinubu’s Alleged Choice Of Akpabio, Barau

A tough conflict is brewing in the 10th National Assembly as about 37 senators-elect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) reject the proposed selection of Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jubrin Barau for Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

This decision to select Akapbio and Jibrin was conveyed to the senators-elect by president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during an APC leadership meeting in Abuja on Friday night.

The president-elect also disclosed that his pick for House of Representatives Speaker is Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who represents the Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State.

Many of the 37 dissenting senators-elect cited national unity and cohesion as the basis for their opposition to Akpabio. Instead, they suggested Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and former Zamfara State governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, for the roles of Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

These APC senators demanded the president-elect remain neutral during the elections of the 10th National Assembly’s presiding and principal officers.

One source that spoke with Vanguard on the conflict between lawmakers said, “About 37 APC senators-elect have rejected the choice of Akpabio as the Senate President. He was introduced alongside Senator Barau as Deputy Senate President.

“But the senators-elect cited national unity and said they would rather vote for Orji Kalu and Yari as Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

“They also appealed to the president-elect who also chose Tajudeen Abbas for Speaker not to interfere in the elections of the presiding officers of both chambers of the National Assembly. This is the situation now.”

Concerns were also raised about the acceptance of Tajudeen Abbas as the House of Representatives Speaker.

Some members of the House favoured the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, for the position.