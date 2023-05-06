Buhari Fixes Date To Hold Valedictory Exco Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari will on May 18th hold a valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Naija News reports that this was made known in the Programme of Event prepared by the Inauguration Committee for the May 29 Presidential swearing-in ceremony.

The programme revealed that Buhari will between May 19 and 23 commission numerous projects across the country. There will be a novelty football match/variety night on May 24, followed by a public lecture on May 25. Parade rehearsal and Night of Praise will be held on May 26.

There will be a Pre-inauguration dinner and Award Night on May 27, followed by Pre-inauguration and End of Tenure thanksgiving on May 28. Inauguration of the new president and post-inauguration Dinner will be held on May 29.

On the 4th of June, a Post inauguration Thanksgiving will be held in Abuja. On the 5th June, the National Assembly Proclamation will be held.

Ahead of the May 29 swearing-in ceremony, President Muhammadu Buhari had set up an inauguration committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha.