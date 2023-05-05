Why Osinbajo Contested APC Presidential Ticket Against Tinubu- Akande

Laolu Akande, the spokesman of Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said his principal contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the interest of the public.

Naija News recalls that Osinbajo contested the ruling party’s presidential primary election in June 2022 and lost to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, the decision of the vice president to contest had drawn raised drawn criticism from members of the party, with some describing his ambition as a betrayal of Tinubu, who was his former principal.

Speaking on Friday in an interview with Channels Television, Akande said Osinbajo contested the APC presidential ticket because he believed that public interest is the overriding factor.

Akande said his principal wanted to become the president because he possesses the necessary experience, qualifications, and inspirational leadership qualities for the office of the president.

The spokesman added that his principal has inspired tens and scores of millions of Nigerians with his leadership style

He said: “What is important is that you take the step you want to take in the best interest of the people. Public interest is the overriding factor.

“You couldn’t have been vice-president for eight years, and the kind of vice-president that he has been, and how much work that has been done.

“The level of understanding that you have acquired in terms of what has to be done and the capacity he has demonstrated when he had the opportunity to act for the president.

“And he has inspired tens and scores of millions of Nigerians with his leadership style. People see him as a representation of a new Nigeria. All of these can’t be in place and he just walks away.

“He did what he needed to do and the party made the decision and he just has to move on after doing the right thing.”