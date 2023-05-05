WAEC To Conduct 2023 WASSCE Amid Security Concerns On May 8

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is set to hold the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from Monday, May 8 to Friday, June 23.

The Head of WAEC National Office, Patrick Areghan addressed the media in Lagos and expressed concerns about the country’s security situation.

He mentioned the need for additional security arrangements in some areas.

According to Areghan, the examination body is working with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, Brigade Commanders and other security agencies to ensure the safety of candidates and officials during the examination.

Areghan said, “We are liaising with the Inspector General of Police, Brigade Commanders, other security agencies and state governments to ensure the examination is conducted under a safe environment. We’ve also sought the intervention of the Minister of Education.”

He noted that WAEC zonal and branch offices have also contacted local security agencies for assistance.

A total of 1,621,853 candidates from 20,851 secondary schools across Nigeria have registered for the examination.

Among them, 798,810 are male (49.25%) and 823,043 are female (50.75%).