Sabinus Celebrates Pretty ‘Life Partner’ On Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian comedian,Emmanuel Chukwuemeka better known as Sabinus has described his lover Ciana Chapman’s love for him as timeless as he celebrates her birthday.

The skit maker via his official Instagram page on Friday posted the celebrant’s photos and also prayed that their relationship would continue to flourish.

“Today I just want to celebrate my right hand, my beautiful life partner!! Your love is timeless.

“Happy birthday baby and more success to our journey of love and care #ciana_chapman!!!” he wrote.

Ciana has been sharing messages from friends and family on Instagram Stories.

In January, she penned a lovely note to celebrate the comedian’s 28th birthday.

Ciana referred to Sabinus as ‘hubby’, stressing the importance of his birthday to her. She described it as one of her favourite days.

Ciana also appreciated her lover for all the invaluable moments they shared, anticipating more beautiful experiences with him.

She wrote: “Your birthday will always be one of my favourite days because God created one of my greatest gifts.

“Thank you for all the priceless memories we have made together. I can’t wait to experience more of this world with you. Here’s to another year of love, laughter and more late-night gossip. Happy Birthday, Hubby. I Love You!”