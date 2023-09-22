‘You Facilitated The Abduction Of My Kids’ – Comedian Buchi Drags In-Laws

Comedian and actor, Onyebuchi Ojieh known as Buchi has accused the family of his estranged wife Rukky, of abducting his kids.

Naija News reports that Buchi via his Instagram page on Friday called out Rukky’s family members, claiming they have refused access to his kids.

The 44-year-old however, told his in-laws, they can only stop him from talking to his kids, but cannot stop the law, implying he had taken legal action.

Buchi also wondered how his in-laws would feel if someone took their kids from them after all they went through to have them.

“You have access to my kids. Family when they repay good with wickedness. I never stopped you from talking to your father,” he wrote in a series of posts alongside photos of his in-laws.

“You facilitated the abduction of my kids… Isede and Salamis. You can’t stop me from talking to them. You can’t stop the law.

“Mr and Mrs Salami, if someone took Jos and Daniella after all you went through, una go survive am? he asked.

“I want access to my kids.”

The comedian and his ex-wife, Rukky tied the knot in 2017 and the union is blessed with two children.

Their marriage hit the rock last year over alleged violence.