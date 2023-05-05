Presidential Tribunal: Remember That You Are Nigerians Last Hope – Timi Frank Send Message To Judges

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has urged the Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) not to legal technicalities in taking their final decisions.

Frank stated that such a move was capable of tampering with the confidence in the judiciary of the oppressed and marginalized petitioners.

Speaking via a statement of Friday, Frank warned the give Justices not to dash the hopes of Nigerians who see them as the last chance of claiming back the alleged stolen mandate.

He noted that they should be guided by integrity, truth and fear of God in the discharge of their crucial national assignment.

The former APC chieftain pleaded with them to carefully analyse every argument before them carefully and reach a decision based on facts and unassailable truth.

He said: “As the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal begins its hearing and determination of suits brought before it, it is noteworthy that the enthusiasm and expectation of Nigerians are at an all-time high, which signifies a renewed hope in the judiciary as an unbiased arbiter.”

He noted that “the five Justices who had been selected for this arduous task are aware of the magnitude of the assignment before them, and therefore, must ensure that they uphold the high sense of integrity expected of them as Justices of the Court of Appeal.”

Frank added: “The overall consideration and subsequent decision of the tribunal must be seen to reflect the basis for judicial decisions, which are the products of two fixed elements: the facts and the rule of law.

“Therefore all the features of a good judgment are expected to be demonstrated by the Justices in an accurate, succinct, factual and vivid manner.”