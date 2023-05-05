Photo: Aso Rock Villa Repainted Ahead Of Tinubu’s Swearing In

The Aso Rock Presidential Villa is undergoing some facelift and renovation processes ahead of the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the new President of Nigeria.

The development was made known on Friday by the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Sharing a picture of a worker painting a section of the Villa, Shehu revealed that the official residence of the Nigerian president is already wearing a new look ahead of the May 29 handover date.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Shehu wrote: “Painter at work. Villa wearing a new look for the incoming President.”

See the photo.

Tinubu Moves Into Defence House

Naija News recalls about a week ago, the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu relocated from his private residence in the Asokoro area of Abuja to a temporary official residence at the Defence House in Maitama ahead of his swearing on May 29.

The Defence House will be his official residence until May 29th.

Confirming the development, the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, shared the video of Tinubu’s movement on his twitter page and wrote: “The President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABATearlier today arrived at the Defence House Maitama, Abuja which is the official residence of all President-elects before they move into the Villa after inauguration. Whilst there, he’ll get daily security briefings and he’ll go through the dress rehearsal for inauguration. May 29th loading.”