Organ Harvesting: Kinsmen Go Spiritual As UK Court Sentences Ekweremadu, Wife Today

The people of Mpu community have sought divine intervention for the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and their medical doctor, Obinna Obeta, who will receive their sentence today, following their conviction for organ trafficking last year, in the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act.

Naija News learnt that the senator’s kinsmen both old, young, and widows defiled heavy rainfall as they gathered at the community primary school, Amagu Mpu playground, to pray for Ekweremadu’s deliverance.

According to DailyPost, this wasn’t the first time the people of Mpu community and Aninri in general gathered for such a prayer vigil.

The residents also decried that the long absence of the lawmaker, who transformed Aninri LGA and gave a new lease of life to thousands, was already affecting them.

The pastor in charge of Ancient Path Revival Assembly Mpu, Nathaniel Nwankwo, maintained that the community had not relented in praying and crying to God for help, mercy, and intervention for Ekweremadu, his wife, and their doctor to be released irrespective of the offence.

He said, “No human being is above mistake, but since they have pronounced Ikeoha and our caring mother guilty, we pray that God showed mercy to Hezekiah; who showed mercy to the woman that committed adultery in John chapter 8 verses 1:11; will also see reasons to touch the heart of the British authorities to show mercy to the Ekweremadus.

“Our prayer is that God should turn our tears into manifestation of joy and Senator Ekweremadu and wife will be freed irrespective of the offence.

“His good works speak volume of him in a positive manner. This is a man whom the suffering and cry of the poor hurts so much so that each time he visits home, he throws his gate open and nobody visits him without smiling home. Apart from gifts, he would sit with you, hold your hands, comfort you and solve your problems as much as he could.

“The Bible says that blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy. This is the hour that Senator and wife should be rewarded with mercy.”