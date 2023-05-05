Furnish Us With Information On Slain OAU Final Year Student – Falana To IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has been asked to provide some information about the investigation of one Okoli Ahize Chizoputam who was slain last month.

It was learnt that Chizoputam was a final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-ife, Osun State.

Naija News gathered that the legal firm of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has requested to be furnished with information about the alleged brutal killing of Chizoputam.

It would be recalled that Chizoputam, a 500-level engineering student,was gruesomely killed through jungle justice by some students on April 21, 2023 at the campus for allegedly stealing a phone.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola had in a statement issued shortly after the incident confirmed and explained how the final year student was killed.

Opalola disclosed that two suspects were arrested in connection with the case and discreet investigation was ongoing.

In reaction to this, Falana’s legal firm has asked the IGP for information about the ongoing investigation.

The request was contained in a letter to the police boss titled: “Request for information on the alleged killing of Okoli Ahize Chizoputam, a final year Student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state on the 21st day of April 2023,” signed by Principal legal Officer in Falana’s chamber, Taiwo E. Olawanle.

The firm condemned the incident and described it as unacceptable, noting that instead of reporting the alleged theft to the police, the assailants took the law into their hands and resorted to jungle justice in a University Community.

The letter partly read: “We are a firm of legal practitioners committed to the defence of human rights, the rule of law and public accountability in Nigeria.

“Our attention has been drawn to the brutal killing of one Okoli Ahize Chizoputam, a final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State at about 3:30pm on the 21st day of April 2023. His body was later taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife by some concerned students of the institution.

“It was alleged the deceased stole a telephone. But instead of reporting the alleged theft to the police the assailants took the law into their hands and resorted to jungle justice in a university community. We have confirmed that some arrests were made in connection with the cold murder of Okoli Ahize Chizoputam.

“In the light of the foregoing, we are compelled to request that you furnish us with information about the investigation of the suspects.

“The information will enable us to pressurise the relevant authorities in Osun State to prosecute the arrested suspects who carried out the barbaric act so as to serve as a deterrent to other perpetrators of jungle justice in the society.

“Kindly accept the assurances of the highest esteem of our principal, Mr Femi Falana SAN as we await your timely response to our request.”