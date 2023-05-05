Atiku Reacts As Stranded Nigerian Students Arrive Abuja From Sudan

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the return of the first batch of Nigerians that were evacuated from Sudan to Abuja.

Naija News reported that the stranded students landed safely at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, at 11:35 pm on Wednesday against the 11:23 pm scheduled for a touchdown.

At least 376 returnees were airlifted by the Nigerian Air Force on the NAF C-130H aircraft and Air Peace at about 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon from Aswan, Egypt.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, the former Vice President expressed happiness at reports of the safe return of the first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan.

Atiku also appreciated the management of Air Peace Airline, the Nigerian military, and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the rescue of Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

He charged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all agencies concerned with the evacuation to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind or discriminated against based on ethnicity or religion.

He wrote: “I’m elated at reports of the safe return of the first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan.

“While welcoming home the evacuees, I wish to congratulate again and thank the management of Air Peace Airline, @flyairpeace, the Nigerian military, and other MDAs involved in this rescue of our compatriots stranded in Sudan.

“I wish to acknowledge the expression of interest of @MaxAirLtd to answer the patriotic call to also help in the evacuation of our citizens. Our appreciation also goes to the Egyptian authorities for granting Nigerians safe passage after the initial setback through their territory.

“Furthermore, I will charge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all agencies concerned with the evacuation to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind or discriminated against based on ethnicity or religion. It is the obligation of every responsible government to come to the aid of its citizens in periods of emergencies such as we are having with Nigerians stranded in the crisis in Sudan.“