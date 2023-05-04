Sudan Evacuation: First Batch Of Nigerians Arrive Abuja (Photos)

The first batch of Nigerians that were evacuated from Sudan have landed safely at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Naija News gathered that the returnees arrived at the Federal Capital Territory at 11:35 pm on Wednesday, against the 11:23 pm scheduled for a touchdown at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport.

It would be recalled that 376 returnees were airlifted by the Nigerian Air Force on the NAF C-130H aircraft and Air Peace at about 4 pm in the afternoon from Aswan, Egypt.

Below are photos of their arrival: