Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 4th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 3rd May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N734 and sell at N740 on Wednesday 3rd May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Ship owners have kicked against new charges imposed on overweight cargo introduced by a French shipping firm, CMA CGM.

According to stakeholders in the maritime sector, the $250 surcharge (N115,175 using the CBN official rate ) that was imposed on cargo destined for Nigeria only is bad and not fair.

It was learnt that the shipping firm had announced the overweight surcharge for cargo coming from Asia and India East Coast to Nigeria with effect from April 28, 2023.

The firm said. “Nigerian importers would pay ‘an overweight surcharge of $250 per TEU on dry containers with a container gross weight equal to or more than 18 tons from China, South East Asia, North East Asia, and the East Coast of India to Apapa, Tin-Can and Onne ports,” noting that the surcharge would be applicable to short-term contracts of three months and below.