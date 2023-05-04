Ayinde, Musa, Onabanjo, 19 Others Named In Sanwo-Olu’s Second Term Inauguration Committee

Lagos State government has constituted a 22-man committee for the second term inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Babafemi Hamzat.

Naija News reports that this contained a statement on Wednesday by Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Gbenga Omotoso.

The committee is mandated to coordinate activities for the May 29 swearing-in of Governor Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat’s second term in office.

Those in the committee include the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde, who is the chairman of the committee, while a former Commissioner for Education in the state, Mrs. Saidat Olayinka Oladunjoye, is vice-chairman.

Other members of the various sub-committees that will organise the inauguration include the Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo; Abayomi Oluyomi; Gbenga Omotoso; Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye; Olawale Musa; Sukanmi Oyegbola; Bayo Ogunlana and Dr. A. W. Olarinmoye.

Others are Kolade Alabi; Bolaji Durojaiye; Tunde Onigbanjo; Adetoun Sanwo-Olu; Tejumade Lawal; Belinda Aderonke Odeneye; Kunle Fagbemi; Fola Hamzat; Simi Mosuro; Dr. Hakeem Shittu and Mrs. Ayiri Oladunmoye.

Mrs Adenike G. Akanbi is Secretary of the Committee, which also has the Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and Mr Bimbo Onabanjo as members.

The statement said the committee has started working.