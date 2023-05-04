10th NASS: Tinubu Under Pressure Over Zoning

There are indications that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is under pressure over the zoning of principal offices in the 10th National Assembly.

Sources that spoke with The Guardian revealed that Tinubu is under pressure to decide on zoning after his May 29th, 2023 inauguration.

This comes amid ongoing political intrigues across the country’s geopolitical zones.

According to the sources, the internal crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reactions from contending zones might influence the May 29 inauguration, potentially distracting the President-elect from his responsibilities.

A source stated, “I can assure you that the President-elect has what it takes to resolve the matter and make all zones happy but it is better for him to take the decision on zoning after his inauguration. There is a wide gap of difference between a President-elect and a President.”

In response to comparisons with outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s delayed decisions in 2015, the source said, “We have taken this into consideration. The issue of zoning will be resolved before the constitution of the 10th National Assembly by the President or the Clerk of the House.”

Lawmakers elected into the 10th National Assembly are expected to be inaugurated in June 2023, with much expectation to elect their leaders for the next four years of assignment.