Wike: I Will Leave Legacy Projects In Nigeria – Tinubu Assures In Rivers

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, assured that he would leave legacy projects across Nigeria during his tenure as the country’s leader.

Tinubu, who is due to be sworn in as Nigeria’s president after President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, made this declaration on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Lagos State is on a two-day visit to Rivers State to inaugurate projects executed by Governor Nyesom Wike‘s administration.

In his opening speech at the event today, Tinubu commended Wike for a job well done in Rivers and reassured of his promise to work evenly for the country without marginalising any part in areas of development.

“I will not marginalise any region, but will leave legacy projects across the length and breadth of Nigeria,” Tinubu said at the opening of Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover Bridge.

The President-elect further hailed Governor Wike for the development strides in Rivers State, particularly for the 12 flyovers constructed across the capital city, saying posterity would kindly remember him.

He said with his accomplishments in the state, Nigeria would need the outgoing Rivers governor in higher capacities.

On the political front, Tinubu thanked the Rivers State Governor and residents of his state for their support for him during the just concluded presidential election.

The President-elect said he was in the state in line with the promise he made during the campaigns in Rivers, saying, “If you make a promise, you keep it.

“I will never forget the pivotal role the great and wonderful people of this state played in my victorious campaign to become the next president of this country. You have my eternal gratitude.

“In His Excellency, Governor Wike, I see a man of principle. He took a principled stand that the presidency should be retuned to the South; and he had the courage to stand by his convictions, not minding whose ox was gored.

“He is, indeed, a man of great integrity. He did not choose to serve his own interests but rather the interests of the nation and the people of Rivers State. I thank him for his selfless leadership,” he added.

A statement made available to the public from the office of the president-elect quoted Governor Wike as saying the invitation for Tinubu to commission projects in the state was a fulfilment of the promise made during the President-elect’s campaign visit to Rivers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain appreciated Tinubu for agreeing to visit Rivers State and perform the commissioning.

Wike, who threw jibes at his party’s leadership, PDP, applauded the election of Tinubu, which he said had shamed naysayers.

Naija News understands that the event in Rivers State today was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

Others in attendance include former governors Dr Peter Odili (Rivers), Chief Bisi Akande (Osun), Chief James Ibori (Delta), Dr Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Chief Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa) and Chief Ayo Fayose (Ekiti).

Also present is the Governor-elect of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, Mr Dele Alake and Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim Imam, among others.