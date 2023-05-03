Sudan Evacuation: FG Gives Fresh Update On Arrival Of First Batch 

The federal government has given a fresh update about the arrival of the first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan.

This is as the government through the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) says the first batch of Nigerian students evacuated from Sudan will arrive Abuja in hours, Naija News learnt.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri -Erewa, disclosed that the team at Abusimbel will be evacuating the Wadi Halfa group on Wednesday morning and those at the Port Sudan border, which is the third group, will be evacuated last because they just arrived the border on Tuesday.

She said the students were being prepared for their departure to Abuja through the Aswan Airport, noting that the Embassy in Egypt has successfully moved evacuees from the Sudanese side to the Egyptian side of the border.

The commission also noted that special priority was given to female students amongst the 449 students across the border.

The latest conflict in Sudan is between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against those of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the heavily armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The RSF emerged from the Janjaweed militia that then-president Omar al-Bashir unleashed in the Darfur region two decades ago, leading to war crimes charges against Bashir and others.