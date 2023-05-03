Murder Trial Can’t Stop My Ambition To Become Speaker – Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has said his alleged murder trial cannot stop his ambition to become the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News recalls that Doguwa is standing trial over alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, mischief, and public disturbance during the 2023 elections.

However, he was arrested on February 28 at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and arraigned in March at a Magistrate court in Kano.

The lawmaker was subsequently remanded in prison, and after spending a few days in prison, he was granted bail in the sum of N500 million.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the official declaration of his intention to contest the Speakership, Doguwa said he is innocent of the murder allegations against him until he is proven guilty by the court.

He added that his victory in the supplementary election proves that his constituent knows that he’s innocent of the murder allegations leveled against him.

The majority leader asserted that it is his turn to be the speaker, adding that he has been a loyal party member and served the party diligently.

According to Doguwa, the ruling APC should be given the privilege to lead the 10th House of Representatives

He said: “The principle of presumption of innocence until one is proven guilty covers me. It does not stop me whatsoever from vying for the position that I know I eminently qualify to vie for.

“I want Nigerians and my colleagues to join me in prayers so that by God’s grace we will get to know the truth of the matter. I must stress that a guilty man who is charged for a case like this would not have gone for a supplementary election and won.

“I went back to the same people of Tudun Wada, offered and presented myself. I canvassed for 7,000 outstanding votes and in the end, the people said ‘this man remains our ambassador’.

“With due respect to the court and without being prejudicial to the position of the law, I want to say that I have obtained a public and political clearance from my people that I am still a worthy ambassador of my people — having won the election again at the supplementary election.

“Even when my state was unfortunately affected by what we call a political tsunami. My zone was a no-go zone. God and my people protected it for me.”