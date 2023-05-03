Kamaru Usman Hasn’t Ruled Out 4th Fight With Edwards, He Wants Chimaev

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman is looking forward to having a fourth bout with his career rival Leon Edwards.

Usman however added a clause to it that their fourth meeting can only happen if the 31-year-old British Mixed martial artist keeps winning.

Naija News recalls that Kamaru Usman lost the welterweight title through a fifth-round Knock out kick from Edwards on August 20, 2022.

After the bout which earned the British kickboxer the Performance of the Night award, he and the 35-year-old Nigerian-American mixed martial artist had a third fight on March 18, 2023. Unfortunately, he beat the Nigerian again.

Despite suffering two successive defeats at the hands of Edwards in the last two years, Kamaru Usman has not ruled out the possibility of facing the kickboxer once again.

However, his current aim is to fight the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev, a 29-year-old Swedish mixed martial artist who is currently ranked among the best in UFC welterweight category.

In his most recent interview with ESPN MMA, Usman was asked about the prerequisites for a fourth match between him and Edwards. He responded by saying that Edwards must continue to defend his welterweight belt before making it plain that he wants to face Chimaev and win so that he can challenge Edwards for the title.

“I think a fight with myself and Khamzat (Chimaev), boom. And if he (Leon Edwards) keeps winning, I think that that’s a fourth fight for sure,” he said.

“For me, now, I’m just kind of in a place where it’s like, I’m having fun with it. I’m having fun. So, it’s like, ‘What’s the biggest, funniest, most intense fight that really makes me feel that?’ And, you know, there are a couple of fights. That (Chimaev) is the fight right there.”