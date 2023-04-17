UFC: Leon Edwards Won’t Mind Another Fight With Usman

The UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards won’t mind fighting with Nigerian fighter Kamaru Usman for the fourth time in their career.

On March 18, Edwards defeated Usman by a majority decision to successfully defend his welterweight title for the first time.

With the victory at UFC 286, Edwards increased his record against Usman to 2-1 overall.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Leon Edward was asked if he would challenge Usman to a fourth fight. He responded, “Let’s see where his hunger is at. He did achieve quite a lot in this sport, so is he as hungry as he used to be to wanna go again and go for another run for the title? We’ll see. If he does, then yeah, sure, why not? Let’s see where he’s at.”

Before facing Edwards at UFC 278 in a bout, Usman has won 15 consecutive UFC fights. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was just one minute away from extending his winning run when ‘Rocky’ landed the fabled head kick to win the UFC welterweight title.

The 35-year-old former champion must now decide whether he wants to continue fighting for title opportunities or retire from the combat sport.

The world is currently under Edwards’ control who was underappreciated for the majority of his UFC career until he defeated Usman.

Meanwhile, Dana White, President of Ultimate Fighting Championship, has announced that Colby Covington will be Edward’s opponent for his second championship defense, but the time hasn’t been made public.

Edwards said, “In the last year or so, I’ve fought three times, I think. For me now, I’d love to fight towards the end of the year, The Abu Dhabi card would be great. I think that would be the perfect timing.”