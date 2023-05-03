It Is Worse Than Rigging – Buba Galadima Discloses Only Regret As Buhari Leaves Office In May

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima has disclosed his only regret as President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to hand over power to his successor.

Galadima lamented that his regret is that Buhari has left Nigeria’s polity doubled by religious and monetization issues.

The NNPP chieftain stated this while fielding questions on Arise Television Morning Show program.

He argued that the situation in the country is worse than rigging an election.

Assessing Buhari’s administration, Galadima said: “My only regret in this country is that Buhari has left Nigeria’s polity doubled by religious and monetization issues.

“This is worse than rigging because you can not go and win an election on the basis of the quality of service, on the basis of your credibility, on the basis of your public service, on the basis of what you have done. But it is only on the basis of money.”

Naija News reports that Buhari is set to hand over to his successor, Bola Tinubu, on May 29

Tinubu won the February 25 Presidential election after defeating the likes of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.