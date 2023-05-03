Daughter Of Popular Bank MD Ties Knot With TBlack’s Son

The daughter of the managing director/chief executive officer of Lotus Bank, Kafilat Araoye, Khafayat Aralola has tied the knot with Prince Abdul Jelili Adedoyin, son of the Gbegbaaje of Egbaland, Tejumade Bakre, popularly known as T Black.

The duo wedded recently at an event centre in Parkview Estate in Ikoyi, Lagos, according to the tenets of Islam.

The couple observed the Islamic marital rites as family and friends bear witness.

A group of clerics handled the Nikkah, the joining of the man and woman in Islam.

The groom arrived the venue first and was later joined by the bride who was accompanied by her cheering friends.

Amid recitation of passages from the Holy Quran, Sheik Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou- Nolla prayed for the couple as he performed the marriage ceremony.

Sheik Sulaimon encouraged Khafayat to be prayerful as he handed her a copy of the Holy Quran.

Trikytee Weds Lover

Meanwhile, Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ Housemate, Timmy Sinclair,a.k.a. Trikytee, has reportedly tied the knot with his lover.

Naija News reports that photos making the rounds online captured the reality TV star and his beautiful Edo bride.

Trikytee can be seen donning the popular Edo traditional attire alongside his fiancee who was also dressed in red outfits with beads.

Recall that in 2021, the former BBNaija star hinted at getting married to his lover as he shared their pre-wedding photos on Instagram.