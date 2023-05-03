Buhari Sacks HYPREP Coordinator, Appoints New Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the appointment of the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr Giadom Dumbari.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a post on the Twitter handle of the Nigerian Presidency, @NGRPresident, which announced the sacking late Tuesday.

According to the post, Buhari also approved the appointment of Professor Nanibarini Zabbey as the new HYREP boss.

“President @MBuhari has approved the termination of the appointment of the @HYPREPNigeria Project Coordinator, Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, and the appointment of Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey as the new Project Coordinator, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The sack was also made known in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Environment, signed by Media Aide to the Minister, Olusegun Shogbola.

It read, “His Excellency PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI GCFR has approved the termination of the appointment of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project Project Coordinator Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, to be replaced with PROF. NANIBARINI ZABBEY as the new Project Coordinator of HYPREP with immediate effect.

“Prof Nanibarini Zabbey is a foremost and renowned Ogoni expert on hydrobiology and has extensive experience and background on remediation-related activities with bias in bio-monitoring and restoration ecology.

“Until his appointment, he was a Senior lecturer at the Department of Fisheries Faculty of Agriculture, University of Port Harcourt. He is the first African recipient of the Association of the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography 2022 Ruth Patrick Award for research and engagement with a critical impact on the recovery of the Niger Delta ecosystem from oil spills and environmental justice for affected communities.”

Recall that Giadom, who the President appointed in early March for a tenure of four years, leaves office after barely 14 months.